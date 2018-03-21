21 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Seaweed Farmers Urged to Improve Products

Zanzibar — SEAWEED farmers have been advised to grow in deep sea for better quality, instead of the traditional farming currently affected by climate change.

The advice was given at the seminar of 'How to improve seaweed', organised by the lecturers led by Dr Margareth Serapio Kyewalyanga from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)'s Institute of Science Marine (ISM).

"Growing in deep sea also protects the species from disease," said Dr Kyewalyanga, asking farmers to shift from traditional farming in shallow water to modern deep sea farming.

It's estimated that about 28,000 people, mainly women are engaged in seaweed farming, but they have recently been complaining of low productivity and low price at which they sell to buyers.

According to the lecturers, 'Seapower project' supported by Australia and Sweden has been launched to help farmers improve production by growing in deeper areas of the sea where research indicates that it is safer for the seawee

