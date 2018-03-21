Tanzania: Govt Out to Evaluate Livestock Branding

Dodoma — THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina, has said the government will conduct an evaluation in every district on ongoing nationwide livestock branding against its deadline on March 31.

The minister, speaking here shortly after visiting Kizota livestock auction yesterday, said that the government would take stern measures against executives who may have derailed the exercise in their respective areas.

"Those who will be found to have cheated on the government on reports of cattle branding will face disciplinary action," remarked Mr Mpina. He explained that the exercise was being carried out in accordance to livestock identification, registration and traceability act of 2010.

Mr Mpina said according to reports submitted to his ministry until March 11, about 16.7 million heads of cattle, which is equivalent to 96.3 per cent of the cattle across the country, had been branded, adding that the reports show 51,494 donkeys had been branded up to now.

"During my recent visit to Pugu livestock auction, I discovered that the branded cattle do not reach even five per cent of heads of cattle which were about to be auctioned. The story is just the same here today," he said adding.

Mr Mpina said the general figures show that 85 municipal and township councils had branded heads of cattle by 100 per cent, saying 86 councils had branded heads of cattle between 50 and 100 per cent and 4 councils have carried out the exercise below 50 per cent