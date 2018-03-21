21 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Renew Your Medical Insurance, Public Urged

By Deus Ngowi

Same — THE Same District Commissioner (DC), Ms Rosemary Senyamule has appealed to members of the improved Community Health Fund (iCHF) to make sure they renew their iCHF memberships so as to avoid incurring costs for health services.

Ms Senyamule issued the advice recently, when opening training for health experts in Same, Kilimanjaro and organised by a non-governmental organisation, PharmAccess International. "We all know the high costs of health services, therefore, it is better for one to make sure that he or she renews his or her iCHF membership so as to avoid the high costs," she advised.

She also urged health workers in the district to ensure that they provide better and satisfying services to patients due to the fact that patients always find comfort whenever they get good and satisfying services, including good language from health workers. Ms Senyamule thanked PharmAccess for organising the training which she said would contribute to improving health services provided in the district.

PharmAccess Project Manager, Mr Prosper Msuya said the training was aimed at building capacity for healthcare providers from government and private sector so that they could continue to provide better services and care for patients. "We have provided and will continue availing trainings to healthcare staff where we emphasise best care for patients," he said.

The Same District Hospital Head, Dr Godfery Andrew, urged participants to make sure they use the training to increase their effectiveness in work. He further said that awareness raising was still needed to encourage citizens to join the improved health insurance fund.

