Rev Chivariro Goes On National Tour

Award winning gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro is set to embark on a national tour as a way of winning more souls to the kingdom of God.

The tour that is dubbed "Music and Word Concerts" will begin next month until the end of the year targeting remote areas and growth points around the country.

In an interview, the South African based musician he said the programme which is one of its kind was motivated by the success of his latest offering "Matishamisa Jireh".

"We realised that we have not been out there especially in Zimbabwe. So it is high time we go to the people and interact with them considering the overwhelming response of our latest offering," said Rev Chivaviro.

The latest album has a number of songs that are topping charts on different radio stations. Among them include "Hande Tinovaka" ,"It's Not Over" and the plug track "Matishamisa Jireh" a collaboration track with other artistes.

The "Ebenezer" hit-maker, will be touring areas such as Bulawayo, Murehwa,Mutoko, Bindura,Murombedzi, Nembudziya, Mt Darwin, Kariba, Karoi and Beitbridge.

The shows will not only offer music but they will also be ministering the word of God.

"We are targeting remote towns and growth points where we have never been before. So they will be music and word concerts since I am also a preacher which is my first calling," he said.

Rev Chivariro is also appealing for financial aid from those willing to partner with him.

"This programme will be for free as we want as many people as possible to receive salvation. The main purpose of gospel music is bring souls to Christ and uplift spirits of the down trodden and right now we are looking for financial partners who can work with us to meet the costs," he said.

During the tours Rev Chivaviro said his teachings will mainly centre on building.

"This year we are moving with the theme "Handei Tinovaka" (Let's Go and Build).We will teach on several issues that touch on building including characters, businesses and several other areas of life".

The musician will be working with a number of artistes during the tours that include Tatenda Mahachi, Bethan Pasinawako and Trymore Bande among others.

