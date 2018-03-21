Angola: Council of Republic to Meet Thursday

Luanda — The Council of the Republic is due to meet on Thursday in the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, the first gathering since the new Head of State took office, and which is to be chaired by President João Lourenço.

The working agenda includes information concerning the 2018 State Budget, as well as the strategy for the implementation of the local elections.

The Council of the Republic is a consultation organ of the president in which several officials of the state take part, while others are appointed by the Head of State representing different areas of Angolan social life.

The council is made up by:

Bornito de Sousa Baltazar Diogo - Vice President of the Republic;

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos - National Assembly Speaker;

Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão - Presiding Judge of the Constitutional Court;

Hélder Fernando Pitta Groz - Attorney General;

José Eduardo dos Santos - Former President of the Republic;

António Paulo Kassoma - Representative of the ruling MPLA party;

Isaías Henriques Ngola Samakuva - President of UNITA party;

Abel Epalanga Chivukuvuku - President of Coalition CASA - CE;

Benedito Daniel - President of PRS party;

Lucas Benghy Ngonda - President of FNLA party;

On the other hand, the head of State appointed recently other eleven citizens to be part of the same body:

Adriano Botelho de Vasconcelos

Fernando Pacheco Augusto dos Santos

Francisco Magalhães Paiva

Ismael Mateus Sebastião

Luís Manuel da Fonseca Nunes

Manuel António Monteiro

The Baiacas people king

António Charles Muanaura Cabamba

Reverend Luís Nguimbi

Rosa Maria Martins da Cruz e Silva

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim