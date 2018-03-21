Angola: Head of State Congratulates Chinese Counterpart On Re-Election

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on his re-election to the position of President of the People's Republic of China.

On his message, João Lourenço manifested his confidence in the continual strengthening of the bilateral relations.

João Lourenço deems the re-election of Xi Jinping an unequivocal demonstration of the wide support the Chinese leader gets from the people, who recognise in him the necessary qualities to face and overcome the challenges the Asian country faces in its development path.

Relations between Angola and China have been strengthened in different sectors and this year the two countries are celebrating 35 years of official bilateral relations.

Angola is China's main commercial partner in southern Africa since 2007.

In January this year, the two countries signed a visa exemption agreement in ordinary passports.