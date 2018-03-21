Angolan Ambassador Makes Bilateral Contacts in Gambia

Banjul — The Angolan ambassador to Gambia, Daniel Rosa, is since March 15 making bilateral contacts in Banjul, with various diplomats accredited in Gambia, as part of the start of his diplomatic work in that country.

The ambassador has been holding contacts with Mohamed Nasser Al-Kaabi, (Qatar) the executive secretary of Human and Peoples' Right of the African Union, Mary Maboreke, ambassadors of Cuba, Lázaro Herrera Martínez, Guinea-Bissau, Bailo Cassamá, and USA chargé d'affaires, Marc Shaw.

In these meetings, the Angolan diplomat spoke of the priorities of the cooperation with Gambia, having particularly referred the incentive being given to Angola's businesspeople to better exploit the Gambian market, which is mostly dominated by the tourism sector.

Appointed in 2015, the Angolan diplomat explained that he is only present in Gambia now, due to the political instability the country was plunged into in the last two years.

He also spoke of the priorities of the Angolan government on its commitment to tackle the phenomenon of corruption, a fight to be bolstered with approval of the repatriation of capital illegally withdrawn from the country.

The ambassador, whose permanent residence is in the Republic of Guinea Bissau, has his jurisdiction expanded to Senegal.