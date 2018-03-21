Angola Celebrates World Forest Day By Planting Trees

Photo: Francisco Miudo/Angop

Angola celebrates World Forest Day.

Luanda — Angola is celebrating the World Forest Day (21 March) by planting several trees in different forests of the country, as well as by holding lectures on sustainable use of these resources.

In Luanda, the day is being marked with the holding of a lecture on "The Woman's Role in the Management of Forest Resources for Sustainable Development of Angola".

The celebration includes the plantation of 500 trees to take place on Thursday in Luanda's Benfica forest.

The event, being held nationwide by the Institute of Forest Development (IDF) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests aims at raising awareness of the people on the importance to preserve forests and trees whether at level of environmental balance or ecologically, socially and in terms of quality of life of the planet itself.

Angola has an overall area of over 60 million hectares of forest against the 53 million it previously had, which represents a large fauna and flora exploitation area.

The provinces of Uíge, Cabinda, Moxico and Cuando Cubango are the country's areas with the most intense logging activity and main producers of wood.