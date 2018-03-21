Nigeria: 2019 - Nasarawa Deputy Speaker Joins Governorship Race

The Deputy Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, yesterday declared for governorship of Nasarawa state in 2019.

The lawmaker who represents Nasarawa-Eggon West constituency at the state Assembly under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), made the declaration in Lafia at the APC secretariat amidst a mommoth crowd.

The deputy speaker, said he decided to join the race to consolidate on the gains of democracy achieved by the current administration led by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, in Nasarawa state.

"We all know there must be a transfer of power by 2019 because in our constitution, there is no third term. So I came here today to declare interest in contesting the 2019 gubernatorial election so as to consolidate on the achievements of Gov. Al-Makura's administration".

He, however, appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the executive and legislative arm of government, critical stakeholders and the general public to ensure a free and fair elections in 2019.

Responding, Mr Philip Sheckwo, APC Chairman in Nasarawa state, congratulated the deputy Speaker for declaring for the 2019 polls, adding that only courageous, ambitious and determined politicians aspire to contest for gubernatorial polls.

"Today we welcome you wholeheartedly because apart from been an important day, you are one of our members who is very committed to the party".

"It takes courage and boldness for anybody to come out to say he wants to govern because there are a lot of things to be done to be governor. Yet you came out. I salute your boldness and courage," he said.

"Whoever God chooses, i will be very happy and comfortable because all our aspirants are qualified. Each aspirant who has indicated interest to run under our great party is qualified to rule Nasarawa state but election of any type is in the hands of God," he said.