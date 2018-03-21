Angola: Environment Minister Attends 7th CPLP Meeting

Brasilia — The Angolan Environment minister, Paula Francisco, is since Tuesday in Brasília, Brazil, to attend the 7th Ordinary Meeting of the ministers of the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP).

The meeting, to happen this Wednesday, takes place on the fringes of the 8th World Water Forum, an event bringing together over 160 countries.

Inspired by the willingness to strengthen the political consultation and cooperation in the environment sector, the CPLP officials are also expected to have discussions on the various challenges of the community, as well as the reinforcement of the implementation of the CPLP Strategic Plan of Environmental Cooperation.

According to a document that has reached ANGOP, the said plan makes up an important tool for the execution of initiatives of common interest and to promote exchange of experiences, actions, and projects of success.