Nigeria: Group Supports 400 Schools Girls With Re-Usable Sanitary Pads

Soroptimist International Nigeria has provided re-usable sanitary pads for 400 female students of Gbaja Girls Senior High School and New Era Girls Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos.

The event, which coincided with the celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) with the theme 'PressforProgress' was aimed at educating and empowering women and girls.

In his remarks, the President, Mrs. Nneka Chris-Asoluka said the re-usable pads, which was provided by pad-up creations, Minna, Niger State are made from high-performance materials and provide effective protection for 12+ months of use, adding that pad-up kits are 100 per cent chemical free, ultra-absorbent, natural and eco-friendly.

She said there are many girls out there whose parents cannot afford sanitary pads and need the intervention, adding that a kit costs only N750 approximately $2 and would last 12 months for each girl.

Chris-Asoluka regretted that most of the girls stay back home during menstrual cycle because of their inability to afford sanitary pads, adding that in doing that they are absent from school for at least four to five days monthly.

She added that if the girl-child misses school for one week in a month, she would find it difficult to meet up in her studies and pass with a good a grade. "Our girls need to focus on their education. An educated girl is an empowered woman and is enabled to reach her ultimate potential."

She added that the girls were opportuned to learn what IWD stands for and they were also lectured on personal body hygiene and cleanliness during the menstrual cycle.

"We have managed to keep 400 girls in school for the next one year so that they don't leave. In my remark, I noted that we have a duty to educate and empower women and girls and this is one way of keeping them in school. Going forward, we are looking for partners. People should be aware that this is a serious concern to girls who are in school especially for indigent students. We need to partner and support these girls; N750 is not too much to help these girls."