Zimbabwe: End of the Road for Daring Car Thieves

Two Marondera men were last week arrested on separate occasions for allegedly stealing vehicles from unsuspecting motorists. Mashonaland East acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest of Allen Muswere (35) and Gift Muchororingo (20) both from Cherutombo suburb, Marondera.

"We have in custody Allen and Gift, who allegedly stole motor vehicles on separate incidents here in Marondera," said Asst Insp Mwanza.

It is alleged that on March 14, Mr Norest Mangwiro left the keys of his Toyota Fortuner vehicle, which is valued at $35 000, in the ignition at his home. Muswere reportedly took advantage and sped off with the vehicle.

Upon realising that his vehicle had been stolen, Mr Mangwiro reported the matter to the police, who responded swiftly and gave chase after they saw the car speeding along Harare-Mutare Road, heading for Harare.

Luck ran out for Muswere as he was involved in an accident after hitting one of the vehicles that blocked him a few kilometres outside Marondera.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and rolled three times before landing on its wheels. A last-ditch attempt to evade justice did was foiled after he was apprehended with assistance of members of the public.

Last week police also arrested Muchororingo of Cherutombo in Marondera for stealing a Honda Fit belonging to Mr Emmanuel Chitongo.

It is alleged that on March 8, Mr Chitongo was at Marondera Town Terminus pirating with his vehicle. As he was busy touting for passengers, he left his keys in the ignition. Muchororingo jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

Mr Chitongo sought assistance from other motorists and gave chase, but gave up after failing to catch up with Muchororingo, who was speeding towards Harare. Chitongo later reported the matter to the police, leading to Muchororingo's arrest in Chinhoyi.

Asst Insp Mwanza warned motorists against leaving their car keys in the ignition or leaving their vehicles unlocked as criminals could easily take advantage.