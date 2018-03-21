Nigeria: Inauguration of Boards Set to Trigger Activities At MDAs

The delay in the inauguration of Board of agencies and parastatals by the federal government has been blamed for the slow pace of government activities in nearly all the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDA)

However, follow last week's inauguration of majority of the 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members appointed by President Buhari last December, sparked up a new vigor of hope tha activities will now properly

Though, operating at a non executive level, the boards are expected for setting out the parastatal's economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programmes and targets.

For instance, the federal government inaugurated 23 governing boards of agricultural research institutes and colleges of agriculture under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Inaugurating the boards in Abuja, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, charged the board members to use their competency and wealth of experience to support the institutions, giving strategic direction and ensuring attainment of the goals they are set to deliver.

In the same vein, the minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, inaugurated three out of the five boards of parastatals under the ministry.

He said the board of parastatals are, therefore, responsible for setting out the parastatal's economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programmes and targets in line with the overall objectives as provided by the government.

Ngige also said that the role of governing board was therefore to drive general policy formulation and implementation and not be involved in the day to day running of the agencies.

He further charged the board to ensure capacity building, job creation, productivity, promotion, generation of wealth, labour education and sustained development of the country.

"It is obvious that the challenge before the board of these establishment is one of re-engineering and developing new strategies.

The federal government also inaugurated Chairmen and over 200 board members of the 17 agencies under the Ministry of Science and Technology.