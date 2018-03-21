20 March 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Inauguration of Boards Set to Trigger Activities At MDAs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Micheal Oche

The delay in the inauguration of Board of agencies and parastatals by the federal government has been blamed for the slow pace of government activities in nearly all the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDA)

However, follow last week's inauguration of majority of the 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members appointed by President Buhari last December, sparked up a new vigor of hope tha activities will now properly

Though, operating at a non executive level, the boards are expected for setting out the parastatal's economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programmes and targets.

For instance, the federal government inaugurated 23 governing boards of agricultural research institutes and colleges of agriculture under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Inaugurating the boards in Abuja, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, charged the board members to use their competency and wealth of experience to support the institutions, giving strategic direction and ensuring attainment of the goals they are set to deliver.

In the same vein, the minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, inaugurated three out of the five boards of parastatals under the ministry.

He said the board of parastatals are, therefore, responsible for setting out the parastatal's economic, financial, operational and administrative policies, programmes and targets in line with the overall objectives as provided by the government.

Ngige also said that the role of governing board was therefore to drive general policy formulation and implementation and not be involved in the day to day running of the agencies.

He further charged the board to ensure capacity building, job creation, productivity, promotion, generation of wealth, labour education and sustained development of the country.

"It is obvious that the challenge before the board of these establishment is one of re-engineering and developing new strategies.

The federal government also inaugurated Chairmen and over 200 board members of the 17 agencies under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Nigeria

Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls Released

Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES from Dapchi village of Yobe State indicate that the girls abducted from a school in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.