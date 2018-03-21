21 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #DapchiGirls - Nigerian Govt Revises Number of Released Girls

By Sani Tukur

The Nigerian government has revised the number of Dapchi girls released from the captivity by Boko Haram to 101.

The government had earlier on Wednesday through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, issued a statement saying 76 of the girls were released.

It said the number would be updated as it received more information from officials afield.

Mr. Mohammed later told journalists at the State House in Abuja before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting that "As of now I can confirm that 91 girls and one boy have been released".

Mr. Mohammed said the "event" was still developing.

"Many of the girls that were released were not dropped in one place. Some where dropped on the road and they went back naturally to their parents Houses. They are now being asked to come and be documented at a center and as at five minutes ago, I was told 91 girls and boy had been documented," he said.

Mr. Mohammed's media aide, Segun Adeyemi, who signed the statement earlier announcing the release of 76 girls later told PREMIUM TIMES that the number has risen to 101.

He said nine girls remained unaccounted for as the terror group abducted 110.

