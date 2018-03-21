South Africa: Aussies Unchanged for Newlands Test

The Proteas may be pondering one or two selection issues, but Australia have named an unchanged side for the third Test starting at Newlands on Thursday.

There had been doubts in the week over the avilability of fast bowling sensation Mitchell Starc and allrounder Mitchell Marsh, but Smith confirmed on Tuesday that both would be selected for what will be a crucial Test in this series.

Starc had been suffering from a calf strain while Marsh was battling an injured groin, but the 10-day break between the second and third Test matches has done the trick.

"I think they'll be okay. They both had a really good hit-out yesterday (Tuesday)," Smith said from the stadium on Wednesday.

"We' have had 10 days in between Test matches so the break has been good for them. There are no concerns there."

Smith added that he was grateful for the break, saying that his fast bowlers needed it.

"The first two Test matches were back-to-back so you can't have a third one back-to-back," he said.

"That just takes too much out the guys physically and mentally, particularly fast bowlers. It's nice to have this break in the middle to refresh and get everything right."

Teams:

SA

TBC

Australia

David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

