President Mnangagwa has pardoned thousands of prisoners across the country in bid to decongest prisons and improve the living conditions of those who remain.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) deputy commissioner general (administration) Dr Alford Mashango Dube announced the amnesty at a press conference in Harare today.

"His Excellency the President has in terms of section 112(1)(a), (c) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe granted amnesty to prisoners as outlined in the following categories;

"Category A - remission of sentence for all convicted female prisoners where a full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment is hereby granted to all female prisoners, regardless of the offence committed, save for those sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Category B - remission of sentence of all juveniles - where full remission of the remaining period of imprisonment is hereby granted to all juvenile prisoners under the age of eighteen years serving terms of imprisonment irrespective of the offences they committed," he said.