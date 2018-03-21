Lupane State University students based at the institution's campus in Lupane, are demonstrating against university authorities for allegedly exemptinglearners from the Department of Development Studies from paying accommodation fees.

The students, who held a peaceful demonstration over the same issue last Friday, began demonstrating in the morning at the Vice Chancellors' offices.

They vowed to continue picketing until the matter was addressed.

The demonstrators reportedly had free lunch after the caterers fled the dining halls fearing for their lives.

They threatened to form an alliance against Development Studies students.