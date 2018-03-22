Nigeria: Efforts to Evacuate Nigerian Migrants in Libya Still On-Going - Official

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that Federal Government was working round the clock to ensure evacuation of all Nigerians trapped in the slave camp in Libya.

The Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile told newsmen in Abuja that the ministry was in constant touch with the Nigerian Mission in Libya over the matter.

He said government is making progress in its efforts to rescue Nigeria migrants in the North Africa country.

He however said one of the challenges faced was that some of the victims were not willing to return to Nigeria despite all the efforts being made to evacuate them back home safely.

"On the evacuation of Nigeria from Libya we are making good progress in that regards, I spoke with the Charge d' Affairs in Libya few weeks ago over the issue.

"Some of the challenges the mission had, has to do with documentation of Nigerians in some areas that were difficult to access

"They have now begun to have access to some of them, not all. Those whose documentation has been completed are still being evacuated as we speak," he said.

He commended the traditional rulers for rising up to the task of championing the campaign against trafficking from their domain.

Elias-Fatile said that Federal Government was concern about the welfare of Nigerians living abroad and would do everything to protect them within the limit of the law.

He urged Nigerians abroad to always respect the laws of their host countries and avoid running afoul of those laws, which he said sometimes, put Nigerian missions in a tight corner.