21 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Ransom Paid for the Release of Dapchi Schoolgirls - Govt

Photo: Premium Times
Dapchi school.
By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government on Wednesday confirmed that 91 Dapchi schoolgirls and one boy were released in the early hours of today.

The government also said that no ransom was paid for their release.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, told State House reporters that the girls were released unconditionally, "no money changed hands".

He said the only condition given by the insurgents was that they woulf return the girls to where they picked them. "So in the early hours of today, they did return the girls and most of them went to their parents' homes.

"As of now I can confirm that 91 girls and one boy have been released. The event is developing. Many of the girls that were released were not dropped in one place. Some were dropped on the road and they went back naturally to their parents' houses. They are now being asked to come and be documented at a centre and as at five minutes ago, I was told 91 girls and a boy had been documented."

On why was a boy among the girls released, Mohammed said: "I can tell you that is authentic. Whether they pick the boy or not I can't hazard any guess but don't forget even in a girl school, which is a boarding school there will be parents, they are teachers who can have children amongst them. But what I have been told is that 91 girls and one boy have been documented."

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a delegation comprising the Ministers of Information, Interior and State for Foreign Affairs to Dapchi.

The delegation is currently on their way to the state.

