Zimbabwe: Mugabe Admits to Externalising Funds

Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

FORMER president Mr Robert Mugabe and his family have admitted to externalising funds after buying two properties in South Africa and Hong Kong during his reign.

The admission, which was made by former First Lady Grace Mugabe in an interview, the Mugabes had with selected journalists at their Blue Roof mansion in Harare last week, has exposed the hypocrisy of Mr Mugabe, who in 2004 jailed former finance minister Chris Kuruneri accusing him of externalising money to buy a mansion in Cape Town.

According to a story in South Africa's Sunday Times, the Mugabes declared to authorities that they had bought two properties in South Africa and Hong Kong.