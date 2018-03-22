22 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Admits to Externalising Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).
By Farirai Machivenyika

FORMER president Mr Robert Mugabe and his family have admitted to externalising funds after buying two properties in South Africa and Hong Kong during his reign.

The admission, which was made by former First Lady Grace Mugabe in an interview, the Mugabes had with selected journalists at their Blue Roof mansion in Harare last week, has exposed the hypocrisy of Mr Mugabe, who in 2004 jailed former finance minister Chris Kuruneri accusing him of externalising money to buy a mansion in Cape Town.

According to a story in South Africa's Sunday Times, the Mugabes declared to authorities that they had bought two properties in South Africa and Hong Kong.

Zimbabwe

Govt Threatens to Block Striking Doctors' Salaries

The government has threatened to withhold salaries for striking doctors as negotiations failed to yield the expected… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.