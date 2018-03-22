22 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Fatal Mice Fever Sparks Regional Crisis

Photo: The Guardian
Rats.
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — A worsening outbreak of Lassa fever has claimed no less than 110 people in Nigeria and spread to neighbouring countries.

The deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the year from more than 1 100 cases, representing the worst outbreak of the disease in years.

Among those infected are 16 health workers, four of whom have died from the virus carried by mice.

Some 18 states of the West African country's total o0f 36 have active cases.

The vulnerable age group ranges between 31-40 years and the hot spots are the southern states of Edo and Ebonyi.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported four cases of Lassa fever in Benin, supposedly imported from Nigeria's Oyo State.

An unspecified number of cases have also been reported in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Although the viral hemorrhagic fever is endemic in Nigeria, the current outbreak has seen the number of suspected cases more than double the average annual caseload recorded in previous years.

The International Red Cross, said treatment facilities in the most affected States are overstretched and samples take too much time to reach diagnostic centres, which hindered response activities.

The responses include a National Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre activated in January.

"The escalating spread of the cases and deaths since the start of 2018 is of concern," a local Red Cross spokesperson said.

Nigeria is also battling a severe outbreak of cholera ravaging camps housing millions displaced by the Boko Haram terror group east of the country.

