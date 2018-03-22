21 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Pledges Funding for Regional Hospital Works

Mbanza Kongo — The Public Investment Programme (Pip) of Health Ministry for 2018 has funds to keep going the works of regional hospital of the northern Zaire province, in Mbanza Kongo city, started in 2014.

The assurance came from the incumbent minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The official gave the funding guarantees Tuesday when speaking to the press at the end of her 48-hour visit to the region.

Lutucuta said that 400-bed health facility will provide service both to the region and the neighbouring provinces.

Sílvia Lutucuta regretted the lack of staff to secure the functioning of the health unit.

The minister said that the sector is likely to resort to the foreign cooperation to address this situation.

"We have a public tender this year for recruitment of new professionals, but it will not solve, to a great extent, the problem of this unit that will need specialists in the field," she said.

The future regional hospital of Zaire has reached over 80 percent of execution.

It occupies a total area of 27,000 square meters.

