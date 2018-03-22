Luanda — The national soccer team lost Wednesday to South Africa through penalty kicks by 6-7 in the first match of the four-nation tournament in Zambia on the FIFA date.

The teams tied a ball in the 90 minute, with goals from Djalma at 32 'and Lebo Mothiba (51'), and in the penalty kicks both sides converted the first five, which led to a second series, in which the opponents were happier.

Angola will face the loser of Zambia-Zimbabwe match, starting at 5 pm, for the third place of the tournament.