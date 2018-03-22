21 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Trial of Angolan Activist Rafael Marques Kicks Off

Luanda — The trail of the Angolan activist Rafael Marques, who has been accused of "slander and insult to a sovereignty organ", kicked off on Monday in Luanda's Provincial Court.

The first audience was marked by the absence of the accusation lawyer.

The activist is being sued due to an article he published in his online newspaper "Maka Angola", in which he raised suspicion of corruption involving the then Attorney General, João Maria de Sousa.

In the article the activist denounces an alleged illegal business conducted by the former Attorney General, involving a three hectares land located in Porto Amboim, central Cuanza Sul Province, allegedly for the construction of a condominium.

The magistrate says the process is to clear up his good name, honour and dignity.

Another Angolan journalist, Mariano Brás is also being accused after publishing the same article in his newspaper.

