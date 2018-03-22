Angola Committed to Young People - President's Aide

Luanda — The Government is committed to hiring young people, ahead of the country's development, said Wednesday minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs Office of President of Republic, Frederico Cardoso.

The President's aide was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new assistant coordinators of the Technical Unit for Management of the National Personnel Training Plan.

He said that the country must know how many staff it has, their occupational profiles and the areas to develop.

"We understand that the responsibilities they will take up are very important for a country like ours, taking into account the development stage that lies ahead", he stressed, calling for everyone's effort.

The official added that the management of the staff should not be left at the mercy of some movements, despite living in a market-driven economy country.

Sworn in Gildo Matias José Deputy Coordinator of National Staff Training Plan for Technical Programme and Evaluation.

Also sworn in Nyanga Tyiapeka Assistant Coordinator of Technical Division for Information Technology Management.