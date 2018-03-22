Angola: 7,000 Children to Be Vaccinated Against Measles in Luanda

Luanda — At least 7,000 children will be vaccinated against measles and rubella in Estalagem district, Viana Municipality, Luanda province, on 23 - 25 this month.

The exercise is part of Routine Vaccination Intensification Programme for children under one year of age.

Felismina Neto, Chief of the Vaccination sector of the Provincial Vaccination Office, disclosed the information to Angop on Wednesday.

She said that the campaign aims to immunise all children ranging from nine months to under five years of age in the areas of KM14 (sector B) and KM9 (sectors B and D), due to the poor coverage in the province of Luanda.