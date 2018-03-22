Kenya: Athletes Threaten to Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

The athletics team for the Commonwealth Games has threatened to stop training until their allowances are paid.

The athletes also want the government to provide training kit among other equipment.

The infuriated athletes, who were set to meet Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa but he failed to turn up, said they will only resume training after their dues are paid. Athletes get Sh1500 and Sh20,000 per day during camps locally and internationally respectively.

Athletes had waited for the CS for over two hours from 10am before they were informed he was engaged elsewhere.

VISIT TEAMS

Echesa was to visit the athletics and triathlon teams that were putting up at Milele Hotel, then check on the table tennis team at Visa Oshwal before proceeding to Kenya Commercial Bank, Karen where Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lioness are camping.

Echesa was to travel to Nakuru later where he was to meet the boxing team. The CS was reportedly summoned to State House for an urgent meeting.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) president Paul Tergat gave out some kits on Saturday but the athletes refused to accept the package since it was incomplete.

Tergat had promised that all the allowances and the remaining kits would be settled by Wednesday this week but nothing was forthcoming.

"We could not sign for kits that were not complete. We were told they will settle everything including the allowances but nothing has come," said an athlete who spoke on behalf of the team.

Reached for comment, Tergat said the athletes will be given their training shoes at 3pm Wednesday.

"The kits are coming in batches and at 3pm, we shall distribute what we received this morning," Tergat said.

Tergat, a former world marathon record holder, also said they were yet to receive the athletes' running spikes which would be distributed to them once they arrived.

MINISTRY ON THE SPOT

The Nock President further said the issue of allowances lies with the Ministry of Sport and Heritage, but was confident the matter would be sorted out soonest.

Already, the advance team to Gold Coast led by the Chef de Mission Barnaba Korir arrived for the Games on Wednesday.

However, the first batch of athletes leaves for the Games on Saturday.

Korir acknowledged that the team was facing some challenges back home especially with uniforms. "We did the best to ensure everything was in place before leaving. Unfortunately, some kits had not arrived at the airport especially shoes and spikes," said Korir, who urged Team Kenya to remain steadfast and make the best out of the situation.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, who was at the venue to welcome the CS, was forced to step in and diffuse the tension in the camp.

"It's not the first time it's happening. I hope they address the issue of allowances but we can step in on the issues of the running spikes by seeking other alternatives," said Tuwei.