Angola: Mission of National Evaluation Institute Presented Wednesday

Luanda — The National Institute for the Evaluation, Accreditation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies (INAAREES) will present its mission in society on Wednesday in Luanda to provide a more efficient public service.

A note from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation made available today to ANGOP informs that the meeting will be held at Hotel Convenções de Talatona, starting at 8am, under the motto "INAAREES Mission in society: results and challenges."

The activity is addressed to managers of public and private higher education institutions, national directors, socio-professional orders, student associations, media and other interested parties, the note states.

INAAREES is a body supervised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, whose mission is to promote and monitor the quality of the technical-pedagogical, scientific and services provided by higher education institutions.