21 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Mission of National Evaluation Institute Presented Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Institute for the Evaluation, Accreditation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies (INAAREES) will present its mission in society on Wednesday in Luanda to provide a more efficient public service.

A note from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation made available today to ANGOP informs that the meeting will be held at Hotel Convenções de Talatona, starting at 8am, under the motto "INAAREES Mission in society: results and challenges."

The activity is addressed to managers of public and private higher education institutions, national directors, socio-professional orders, student associations, media and other interested parties, the note states.

INAAREES is a body supervised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, whose mission is to promote and monitor the quality of the technical-pedagogical, scientific and services provided by higher education institutions.

Angola

African Continental Free Trade Area Proclaimed

Angola's head of State João Lourenço was the 4th statesman who signed Wednesday in Kigali, Rwanda, the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.