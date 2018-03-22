21 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola's Water Projects On Display At World Water Forum

Brasília — Angola?s water catchment and construction of dams, including Lauca, projects are on display at the 8th World Water Forum (FMA) in Brasilia, Brazil.

The ministers of Energy and Water, and Environment, João Baptista Borges and Paula Francisco, respectively, inaugurated Angola's 72-square meter stand.

Angola is represented by the public companies of water and sanitation from the provinces of Luanda (EPAL), Benguela (EASB), Huambo and Uíge, in addition to NGO Development Workshop (DW).

More than 160 countries are participating in the event.

