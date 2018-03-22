Namibia: Ruthless Kautondokwa Moves Closer to World Title

Walter Kautondokwa moved a step closer to a world title showdown with a convincing fifth round TKO victory against Billi Godoy of Argentina at the Legacy Independence Boxing Bonanza on Tuesday night.

Kautondokwa dominated from the start and gradually wore the tough Godoy down, before sending him to the canvas with a left hook in the fifth round.

Godoy managed to beat the count, but referee Deon Duarte decided that Godoy had taken enough punishment and put an end to the fight.

Till then Godoy had given a good account of himself, moving quickly out of trouble and mixing it up with Kautondokwa, but the Namibian's powerful blows started taking their toll.

By the third round he started landed some big combinations, but a game Godoy mixed it up until the fifth round when Kautondokwa's power finally came through.

Kautondowkwa congratulated Godoy on a fine performance after the fight, but said that he was too strong for the Argentinian .

"Godoy is a good boxer and he showed me that he knows boxing, it's just that he doesn't have power. He was feeling my punches when I connected so that's what made him give up. It was not just that last punch that put him down, he was feeling the punches of the previous rounds, so then he just decided, no I will not make it and gave up," he said.

"I didn't know what time I'll take him out, because I was preparing to go 12 rounds. Its just by Gods grace, its just God doing his work for me," he added.

It was Kautondokwa's 17th consecutive victory of which 16 have come via knockout and has certainly boosted his chances of getting a world title fight.

Kautondokwa is currently ranked third in the world by the WBO and his promoter Nestor Tobias said that the WBO world champion Billy Joe Saunders of Great Britain cannot avoid him much longer.

"I will sit down with my team and we will plan the way forward. We have to motivate his case or go to number one on the rankings, because no champion wants to fight him. But if you are the mandatory challenger the champion cannot run away any more, he has to face him."

In the main supporting bout Jeremia Nakathila gave an awesome performance to beat Patrick Okine of Ghana on a fourth round TKO and retain his WBO Africa junior lightweight title.

Nakathila sent Okine crashing through the ropes and out of the ring. Although the Ghanaian managed to beat the 20 second count to get back in the ring, he seemed to be a bit dazed and the referee stopped the fight.

It was a cracking fight with both boxers going flat out from the start, but it was Nakathila who landed the more powerful blows and already had Okine in trouble in the first round. He grew stronger as the fight progressed, and although Okine fought back gamely, Nakathila finished him off in ruthless style, one minute 24 seconds into the fourth round.

Mikka Shonena also had an early evening after beating Said Yazidu of Tanzania on a second round TKO to retain his WBO Africa welterweight title.

After softening the Tanzanian up with some big body shots in the first round, Shonena finished him off after only 20 seconds of the second round. He sent Yazidu down for the count of eight and although the Tanzanian beat the count he soon went down again. This time Yazidu lost his balance and slipped and although he beat the count he seemed to hurt his right foot.

He was not in the mood to continue and the referee called an end to the fight, after only 20 seconds of the second round.

Harry Simon Junior notched up his fifth consecutive win as a pro with a third round TKO of Gerson Veata of Malawi in a lightweight fight.

Simon sent him down with a left hook and although Veata beat the count, the referee stopped the contest 1:36 into the third round.

Paulinus Paulus also maintained his unbeaten record in style when he beat Misanjo Charles of Malawi with a first round TKO in a middleweight fight. He sent Charles crashing to the canvas with a big body blow and although Charles beat the count, the referee stopped the fight 1:25 into the first round. Paulus is now unbeaten after seven pro fights.

The results of other fights were as follows:

Max Ipinge beat Limbani Powder of Malawi on points in a junior middleweight fight. (40-36, 39-37, 39-37).

Timoteus Shuulula beat Tinkhani Kamanga of Malawi on a third round TKO in a featherweight fight.

Hedison Nghipondoka beat Theo Ben Kativa on points (39-37, 40-36, 40-37) in a junior middleweight fight.