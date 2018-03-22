Namibia: Saints Upset Bogey Team DTS

Windhoek Old Boys retained their lead in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League, but Saints caused the upset of Round 7 by thumping their bogey team DTS 7-1.

DTS had mostly come out on top in close encounters in recent years, but on Saturday Saints recorded a stunning victory.

The match was still hanging in the balance at halftime, with Saints holding a 2-1 lead, but they stepped up the tempo after the break and DTS' defence cracked.

Field goals by Cody van der Merwe and Damien Schutz put them 2-0 ahead but Sedric Makati opened DTS' account just before the break.

Three goals in three minutes after the break however put Saints firmly in control.

Schutz scored his second with a pinpoint deflect from a short corner, while a field goal by Henco Rieckerts and a short corner by Dakota Hansen put them 5-1 ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Playing an expansive game, the chances kept on coming and Van der Merwe completed his hat trick with two goals from short corners.

The win temporarily put Saints on top of the log but Old Boys regained the lead after two victories at the Dome in Swakopmund.

On Saturday they beat Unam 5-4 in a heated match that saw the referee brandishing four yellow cards to Unam and three to WOB.

WOB emerged victorious with Siabonga Martins scoring a hat trick, but Unam player-coach Erwin Handura was not happy with the match officiating.

"A player from WOB officiated the match and he was way too inexperienced to handle a match of this nature. The NHU must really start allocating neutral umpires to matches," he said.

On Sunday, WOB beat Nust 5-2 with Bucko Bartlett scoring four goals to once again go to the top of the log on 24 points.

Saints are second two points behind, while DTS and Saints B follow on 15 points each.

DTS' poor weekend continued when they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Saints B, with Andre Lensen and Tiaan Grobler scoring for Saints.

In other Men's Premier League matches, Unam beat WOB B 6-3, while WOB B beat Nust 3-2.

Saints meanwhile continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League after beating DTS 5-0, with Kari Rossouw scoring two goals.

Defending champions Unam remained second after beating Nust 5-1 at the coast, with Maggy Mengo scoring four goals.

In other matches, the Angels beat Wanderers 4-0 and WOB beat Nust 5-1.