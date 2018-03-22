21 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Paired With Supersport United in Confederation Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were paired with South African club SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round following a draw conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Gor, who were relegated to Africa's second best club competition after being eliminated by Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first round, will host the first leg on either April 6 or 8 with the return leg scheduled 10 days later away in South Africa.

The winner of this clash will earn a ticket to the prestigious group stages.

-Developing story-

Kenya

Another Surgery Botched at Kenya's Top Referral Hospital

Kenya's top referral hospital is on the spot yet again following claims of a botched caesarean section. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.