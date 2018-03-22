Organisers of Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo's homecoming show said the first batch of tickets that were going for at least $10 have been sold out and they have unveiled a second lot with the cheapest going for $20. The organisers said they encourage people to make use of various available platforms to buy tickets from wherever they are.

The show is set for April 28 at Glamis Arena and Mukanya will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight.

Entertainment Republic, which is working with Star FM in preparation for the bira, said they understand the challenge of cash shortage and encourage people to use cashless means to get their tickets.

They are taking advantage of technology to ensure that people can make transactions without physically visiting ticket selling points.

"We have been receiving calls from people in many parts of the country asking how they can get their tickets. Most of them are asking why we do not have ticket selling points across the country.

"We want to assure people that they can get their tickets without having to buy them physically," said Tendai Johannes of Entertainment Republic.

"Those who have access to the internet can buy tickets on our website www.entrepublic.com or www.thomasmapfumohomecoming.nutickets.co.za while others can use our Ecocash platform anytime of the day. We have various means of sending tickets to the people as soon as they make their payments. It does not have to be a physical ticket.

"Our tickets have codes that will be used at the gate and that can be done without a physical ticket. We are embracing new technology to avoid congestion at ticket-selling points. Physical tickets are available at our offices at 113 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare."

Johannes said the second phase of ticket sales will run until April 16 while the last batch would be available 10 days before the show.

"The second phase that will end on April 16 will see general tickets pegged at $20 (online and physical) while VIP will be $100 (online) and $150(physical).

"Phase three tickets will be sold from April 17 - 28 going for $30 ordinary while VIP tickets are unlikely to change price. Ticket sales close on April 27 at 4pm. There will be no ticket sales on the day of the show."