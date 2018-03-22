22 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Customers, Fintechs to Benefit From Open Banking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Just as standardisation of Automated Teller Machines in Nigeria changed the face of banking in Nigeria, experts have predicted open banking to do the same.

According to reports, it was after banks came together to form Interswitch, pushing aside their differences, that the ATM scheme was able to take off in Nigeria. The reasons for the success were not farfetched: an open standard for the ATMs and cards and a network effect. Similar efforts between banks have achieved the same benefits - POS, interbank transfer.

Analysts say the transformation that Open Banking would bring to the financial industry would be more impactful than the ATM and interbank transfer as it frees banks and Fintechs to expand their sphere of innovation tremendously. For customers, Open Banking has been created to offer choice and greater control across all their bank accounts.

Customers, according to a release, will be able to share access to their accounts to financial applications and services. They would be able to benefit from services provided by these third parties, such as stock trading, personal financial management, among others. Customers can also make a payment directly from their accounts online without needing to use cards.

Also, customers who want to share information or make payments this way will need to give their explicit consent to the third parties whose services they want to use. They will also need to authorise this with their Bank using their online security credentials.

Banks would benefit from Open Banking as it allows them to earn even much more from expanded transaction types. It would also allow them to have deeper insights into where and how customers spend money which should engender tailored offering to these customers.

Fintechs would also finally have a level playing field to compete with larger rivals as Open Banking APIs make it possible for them to develop innovative products, target niche or wide segments of the market and go into partnership with other financial institutions.

Open Banking Nigeria has been drumming support for open banking within the Nigeria financial space, touting its benefits and ability to expand the markets significantly. Additionally, to ease the burden of adoption by banks, Open Banking Nigeria has developed an open, non-partisan and free standard APIs for everyone to adopt.

It has also provided a free sandbox for Fintechs to develop and certify against. Open Banking Nigeria was formed by a group of banking and fintech industry veterans committed to the expansion of innovation within the Nigerian financial space.

Nigeria

Fatal Mice Fever Sparks Regional Crisis

A worsening outbreak of Lassa fever has claimed no less than 110 people in Nigeria and spread to neighbouring countries. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.