22 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Land Claimants Get Their Land - 'My Grandparents Will Be Smiling From Their Graves'

Two days before South Africa celebrated Human Rights Day on Wednesday, 40 claimants in Cape Town received 2,185 hectares of vacant land that was forcibly taken from families under the 1960s Group Areas Act in apartheid South Africa. The Act broke up families and tore many communities apart. Daily Maverick spoke to claimants who became emotional as they participated in a handing over of land ceremony in Rondebosch East. By HLUMELA DYANTYI.

Photo: Rondebosch East land claimants take part in a handing over of land ceremony with Mayor Patricia de Lille at Rondebosch East Primary School in Cape Town on 19 March 2018.

Sharifa Nell was 15 years old when the Group Areas Act split her family apart and saw them lose their home in Plumstead.

That her dad was Indian and her mom coloured meant that they were moved and had to live in different areas. Their relationship did not survive and they eventually divorced.

"My parents were such hard workers. My mom was a professional dressmaker and my dad was a foreman. He even took private jobs on weekends to make more money for us. Apartheid broke up our family," Nell said.

When the family was moved, they...

