South Africa: It's Time to Call Off the Tax Revolt

opinion

Just as we all suffer when the taxman fails, so it is that we all benefit when he succeeds. By WAYNE DUVENAGE.

The past few years under former President Zuma's leadership were peppered with calls for OUTA and civil society at large to drive and co-ordinate a full-blown tax revolt, in retaliation for the blatant corruption and wasteful expenditure by many government departments and State-owned Entities (SoEs).

The reckless and arrogant squandering with impunity displayed an attitude that government leadership cared less about the people or the state of the nation, and more about themselves and their connected crony network. The natural reaction to this brazen thieving and wasteful conduct was heightened frustration and anger by taxpayers across all classes, triggering retaliation and calls to stop paying taxes.

For as much as the public's frustration was understandable and the calls for a tax revolt justified, the probability of any one or multiple organisations co-ordinating and pulling off a full-blown tax revolt was highly unlikely. Without the buy-in of big business - who transfer the bulk of PAYE, VAT and company taxes into government's coffers - the effort would have no legs and, let's face it, big business was never going...