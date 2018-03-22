Egypt: Bilal - Al-Bashir's Visit to Egypt Aims to Establish Deeper Mutual Understanding and Joint Interests

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal has described the recent visit to Egypt by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer A-Basher as a new phase in the Sudanese-Egyptian relations characterized by mutual understanding and joint interests.

The minister addressing the weekly Forum of the Ministry, has underlined that Sudan has been witnessing intensive regional and international political movement to establish balanced relations that serve the higher national interests.

He said the relations between Sudan and Egypt should grow and develop via mutual respect and joint interests, referring to the wide reception by the Egyptian people to President Al-Basher and the accompanied delegation.