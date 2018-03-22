21 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Basher Returns Home

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal returned home, Wednesday, from the Rwandan capital of Kigali after taking part in the Extra-ordinary AU Summit on the establishment of the African Free Trade Area.

He was received, at the airport , by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, a number of ministers and government's senior officials.

Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements that the summit discussed the establishment of the African trade airspace which will strengthen the African economic integration and the flow of trade movement among the African countries.

