21 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Darfur Lands Commission - Charting of Over 95 Percent of Uses of Lands in Darfur States

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Darfur Lands Commission has announced over 95 percent of map of uses of lands in the five Darfur States has been done.

The Darfur Lands Commissioner , Mohamed SALIH Abdalla said at the Federal Government Chamber Press Forum, Wednesday said the Commission's new projects would fully be funded by donors through UN agencies and think tanks.

He indicated to coordination between the Commission and Governors of the five Darfur State and Ministries of Physical Development, animal resources, culture and information and native administration.

He called for speeding up implementation of DDPD to solve all issues of lands.

The Commissioner indicated to importance of transferring map of uses of lands into reality by setting up data centers in the all five Darfur States.

He commended support Emir and people of Qatar provided to Darfur people.

Sudan

Suspected Cholera Numbers Continue to Drop in Central Darfur

Isolation centres in the town of Nierteti and its surrounding villages continue to receive new cases of acute watery… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.