Sudan: Darfur Lands Commission - Charting of Over 95 Percent of Uses of Lands in Darfur States

Khartoum — The Darfur Lands Commission has announced over 95 percent of map of uses of lands in the five Darfur States has been done.

The Darfur Lands Commissioner , Mohamed SALIH Abdalla said at the Federal Government Chamber Press Forum, Wednesday said the Commission's new projects would fully be funded by donors through UN agencies and think tanks.

He indicated to coordination between the Commission and Governors of the five Darfur State and Ministries of Physical Development, animal resources, culture and information and native administration.

He called for speeding up implementation of DDPD to solve all issues of lands.

The Commissioner indicated to importance of transferring map of uses of lands into reality by setting up data centers in the all five Darfur States.

He commended support Emir and people of Qatar provided to Darfur people.