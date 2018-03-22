Sudan: Dr Faisal Directs Sennar State to Place More Attention to Issues of Production and People's Living

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has directed the Sennar State Government to give more concern to issues of production and productivity, people's living and implementation of national dialogue outcome and state reform program.

He gave directive durig his meetig with the Governor of Sennar State , Al-Daw Al-Mahi to speed up formation of local assemblies with participation of all political parties and the leading figures.

He said he was poised to visit the state to follow up implementation of his directives.

The Governor, for his part, said he briefed the Assistant of the President on overall situations in the State and the security ad political stability the State enjoys as well as on the State preparations for the coming season.