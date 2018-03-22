21 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr Faisal Directs Sennar State to Place More Attention to Issues of Production and People's Living

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has directed the Sennar State Government to give more concern to issues of production and productivity, people's living and implementation of national dialogue outcome and state reform program.

He gave directive durig his meetig with the Governor of Sennar State , Al-Daw Al-Mahi to speed up formation of local assemblies with participation of all political parties and the leading figures.

He said he was poised to visit the state to follow up implementation of his directives.

The Governor, for his part, said he briefed the Assistant of the President on overall situations in the State and the security ad political stability the State enjoys as well as on the State preparations for the coming season.

Sudan

Suspected Cholera Numbers Continue to Drop in Central Darfur

Isolation centres in the town of Nierteti and its surrounding villages continue to receive new cases of acute watery… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.