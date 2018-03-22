Zimbabwe: Ex-Convict Kills Aunt Over High TV Volume

An ex-convict from South Downs suburb in Gweru allegedly fatally struck his aunt several times with an axe on the head and body while on her way to the police to report him for assault following a dispute over high television volume. The incident happened on Tuesday around 3pm in South Downs suburb.

Chona Fernandos (34) of 9 Cloverly Crescent tracked down his aunt Ms Julie Davidets (53) and struck her several times with an axe on the head and body, leading to her death.

Midlands Province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for a comment.

Chona's mother Ms Elizabeth Davidets said her son and young sister had a long history of fighting even over petty issues.

She said on Tuesday afternoon, Chona was watching some programme on TV, when Julie came and turned down the volume, arguing that it was making noise, which resulted in a war of words.

"These two have a long history of fighting everyday and always over minor things," said Ms Davidets. "On Tuesday afternoon, Chona was watching TV and Julie complained that the volume was very high.

Julie went on to reduce the volume while Chona was watching a programme, resulting in a serious argument and they started swearing at each other."

Ms Davidets said her son was an ex-convict, adding that in the heat of the moment, Julie called him a homosexual.

"Julie called Chona a jailbird and accused him of being a homosexual since he had served time in jail," she said.

"That angered Chona and he took an axe and attempted to strike Julie with it.

Chona accused her of treating him differently from the other children."

Ms Davidets said she managed to stop the fight before Julie went away threatening to report Chona to the police.

Chona then followed her.

She said she was then called by a neighbour, Ms Ruth Botha, who told her that Julie had been axed to death by Chona.

"While l was still at home, my neighbour Ruth called me saying something bad had happened," said Ms Davidets.

"She took me to the scene and l saw Julie lying in a pool of blood.

"She was already dead and my son was nowhere to be found."

Ms Davidets said the matter was reported to the police leading to Chona's arrest.