South Africa: Dikgang Moseneke - a Colossus Amid the Tawdry Scandals of Everyday Politics

analysis

Human rights rallies and speeches are pointless when the majority of South Africa's citizens have their rights breached on a daily basis.

There are moments in life when integrity simply trumps the tawdry and the unethical.

As former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke read out his 100-page arbitration ruling after the Life Esidimeni hearings, his own integrity and that of the process he led should give those in power reason to do some real soul-searching, if they are so inclined.

The tragedy left 143 patients, many of them mentally ill, dead. These patients had been transferred to NGOs once the Gauteng Department of Health had terminated the public-private partnership with Life Esidimeni hospital. What happened to them thereafter was the subject of a report by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba. That report recommended an arbitration process that was presided over by Moseneke.

The stories are heart-wrenching, with some patients loaded onto the back of vans as they were being transferred to "NGOs" clearly not equipped to deal with the patients assigned to them. The former MEC for Health, Qedani Mahlangu, testified before the arbitration after much fuss and then proved to be a thoroughly unsatisfactory witness.

Moseneke delivered his groundbreaking findings...