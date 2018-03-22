22 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dikgang Moseneke - a Colossus Amid the Tawdry Scandals of Everyday Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Judith February

Human rights rallies and speeches are pointless when the majority of South Africa's citizens have their rights breached on a daily basis.

There are moments in life when integrity simply trumps the tawdry and the unethical.

As former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke read out his 100-page arbitration ruling after the Life Esidimeni hearings, his own integrity and that of the process he led should give those in power reason to do some real soul-searching, if they are so inclined.

The tragedy left 143 patients, many of them mentally ill, dead. These patients had been transferred to NGOs once the Gauteng Department of Health had terminated the public-private partnership with Life Esidimeni hospital. What happened to them thereafter was the subject of a report by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba. That report recommended an arbitration process that was presided over by Moseneke.

The stories are heart-wrenching, with some patients loaded onto the back of vans as they were being transferred to "NGOs" clearly not equipped to deal with the patients assigned to them. The former MEC for Health, Qedani Mahlangu, testified before the arbitration after much fuss and then proved to be a thoroughly unsatisfactory witness.

Moseneke delivered his groundbreaking findings...

South Africa

Cape Farmers Lose 25 Percent of Orchards, Vineyards As Result of Drought - Expert

Drought-stricken farmers in the Western Cape have had to abandon at least a quarter of their high-value vineyards and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.