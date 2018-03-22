Liberia: Weah Nominates Dismissed DEA Agent Deputy for Administration

The Daily Observer yesterday learned that the individual President George Weah nominated as Deputy Director for Administration at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) was among five officers the LDEA dismissed in 2015 for constant bribe-taking.

The act, LDEA said, violates part-1, count 20.0 of its code of conduct. The affected officers were also charged with extortion from drug suspects, which is also in contravention of chapter 15 of section 15.51 of the penal law of Liberia, the Agency said at the time.

In his March 13 appointment, President Weah nominated the former LDEA dismissed agent, Sebastian A. Gibson, as Deputy Director for Administration at the same Agency.

Until his dismissal on September 1, 2015, by authorities of the Agency, Gibson was the deputy chief of training, according to our investigation.

Other officers that were dismissed along with Gibson were Prince Harris, chief of intelligence; Darius Davies, secretary to the Board of Internal Investigations and Professional Standards; Albert Hare, deputy chief investigator; and Eugene Quiah, chief of operations assigned in Bong County.

Gibson's dismissal was in line with prescribed penalties for violations of the Agency's Duty Manual Category D, count/Dot-17 and page 45 of the Agency's code of conduct.

"You intruded the home of Madam Amelia Gaye of Johnson Street where you intimidated, harassed and took bribe in the amount of L$6,000 and extorted US$1,000 respectively under the pretense of protecting her from the LDEA's arrest and prosecution for her alleged involvement in the sale of illegal drugs," Gibson's dismissal letter said at the time.

He and other affected officers were ordered to turn over all properties in their possessions to the head of the human resource department, and to act accordingly by reporting in three days to the authorities after they were disrobed.

"While we are trying diligently to bring sanity to the country in the wake of United Nations Mission of Liberia's (UNMIL's) drawdown from the country, there are some bad apples among us undermining our security sector and, therefore, we have with immediate effect dismissed the five so far caught in the act of extortion," a paragraph of Gibson's dismissal letter noted.

Those the President nominated, along with Gibson, are Cllrs. Daku Mulbah Solicitor General, Nyananti Tuan, Deputy Minister for Codification, Atty. Kou Doliae, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs, Juah Nancy Cassell Deputy Minister for Administration and Atty. Meo Dabbah Beyan Assistant Minister for Economic Affairs

Others include Augustine Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management, Benedict Kolubah Assistant Minister for Regional and Sectoral Planning, Abraham Korvah, Assistant Minister for Micro- economic and Financial Policy; Nigel Sieh Appleton, Assistant Director for Operations and VIP Services, National Security Agency. These nominations and appointments are awaiting confirmation by the Senate.