Eritrea: 30th Anniversary of Afabet Liberation

Afabet — The 30th anniversary of the demise of "Nadew Iz" and the liberation of Afabet was observed on 19 March with enthusiasm.

At the event which was featured with various activities, the administrator of Afabet sub-zone, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed-Nur said that the annual observance of the historic event is an auspicious occasion for bequeathing the heroic feat of the freedom fighters to the young generation.

Pointing out that the liberation of Afabet attests to the heroic feat of the Eritrean people, Mr. Idris Ali, village elder, called on the youth to bequeath the shining history displayed by the liberation fighters and equip themselves with the necessary skills and strengthen participation in the national development drives.

EPLF freedom fighters dealt a blowing defeat to the Ethiopian forces of Nadew Command in a battle that lasted for three days in March 1988. This momentous defeat was graphically described by the late historian Basil Davidson as Africa's 'Dien Bien Phu'.