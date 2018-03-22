21 March 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Lawyer Turns-Down Invitation By Sudan Parliamentary Committee Amid Concerns for Health of Detainees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Prominent Sudanese lawyer Muez Hadra has announced that he has refused to accept an invitation from one of the parliamentary committees to attend a workshop on amendments to the Criminal Procedures Act held in solidarity with more than 88 political prisoners of the security apparatus on Tuesday.

Hadra told Radio Dabanga that he refused to accept the invitation after reviewing the Criminal Procedures Act, which guarantees the rights of the detainees, pointing out that the authorities do not apply the current law and considered the amendment to be useless.

He explained that the Parliament does not represent the people of Sudan nor does it feel their suffering, citing that it approved a large increase in the budget without hesitation.

Health concerns

The Constitutional Court has rejected the request for the release of Omar El Digeir, the president of the Sudanese Congress Party and lawyer Mohamed El Hafiz, for the purpose of seeing their doctors after the deterioration of their health conditions.

A statement issued by the Sudanese Congress Party said that the party has already announced the availability of reliable information about the deterioration of the health situation of the detainee Omar El Digeir for his eye infection, also lawyer Mohamed El Hafiz is suffering from diabetes.

The deputy media secretary of the Sudanese Congress Party, Noureldin Babikir, said it was not surprising to reject the request if the arrest of El Digeir himself is unconstitutional and has nothing to do even with the Security Act after the expiration of the 15-day detention period and the 30-day renewal period.

He explained that the party is waiting for a decision in a number of constitutional appeals filed to the Constitutional Court table against the security apparatus.

Sudan

Suspected Cholera Numbers Continue to Drop in Central Darfur

Isolation centres in the town of Nierteti and its surrounding villages continue to receive new cases of acute watery… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.