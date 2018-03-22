22 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: FCP Take On Yadah

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Champions FC Platinum are preparing for their real season-opener when they take on Yadah Stars at Mandava on Saturday.

The champions' game against ZPC Kariba last week was cancelled after the Kariba side did not travel to the National Sports Stadium where they had been scheduled to play their home matches following the condemnation of Nyamhunga.

FC Platinum interim coach, Lizwe Sweswe, said the ideal situation was to start the campaign with others.

"We would have wanted to start when others started the season, but some things are beyond our control and we will work with what is there.

"But I do not think we will have any challenges in catching up with others, we had a good pre-season when we were preparing for the Champions League.

"We want to start the season well and the target is to win our first five matches to have a chance of winning the title again this season.

"This year our target is to win the title and our first five matches will be important, we are preparing well and I am confident we can start the season in a positive way.

"Yadah are a very good team, but the guys are working very hard here at training for us to do well against them.

"We will also be playing at home and it is important to make a good impression to our supporters," said Sweswe.

FC Platinum's Cameroonian import Albert Eonde has been doing very well at training and is expected to address the miners' lack of goals.

