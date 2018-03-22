Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TSPF) yesterday praised President John Magufuli's reaction and his total concern over unsolved private sector grievances that were aired during the Monday's 11th Tanzania National Business Council meeting at State House.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that the foundation and the entire business community appreciated the chairman's concern over and reaction to complaints raised by members of the private sector during the meeting. "It was a fruitful meeting. The issues raised were not policy issues. They are the kind of issues that have been begging for right and timely decisions and empowerment. This is why the President was anguished by the complaints while his efforts are directed towards solving people's problems like provision of water, electricity and good roads," Mr Simbeye said.

Mr Simbeye said there were signs that the insensitive state bureaucratic and persistent red tape would go, adding that the private sector looks forward to see tax legislation being repealed so that it does not suppress members of business community and hold back their efforts.

"We talked about this bureaucracy. A person simply decides not to take action, introduces delays and does not give comprehensible explanation. The President listened to everything that was being said. Finally he said everything must be tackled by civil servants in one week and provide answers within that period. I have never witnessed such a beautiful decision," he said.