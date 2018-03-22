Southern Africa: EU Grows Confidence in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean Government has managed to put the country back on track through re-engagement with the international community after a long stand-off period during former President Robert Mugabe's era. The efforts to re-engage the international community has made the European Union (EU) grow confidence in committing itself to work with Zimbabwe for mutual benefit.

The arrival of the EU election exploratory mission has broken the impasse between Zimbabwe and the European bloc.

The EU election exploratory mission will soon be involved in pre-election assessment of this year's elections, a move that should go a long way in ensuring that the country moves along with the EU and the rest of the world and ensure the credibility of our elections.

The country has changed its approach towards the international community's involvement in the electoral process through President Mnangagwa's efforts.

The President announced during his inauguration speech last year that the international community could now come and observe elections without any hindrances.

President Mnangagwa has since promised the international community that the elections would be free and fair and that any country is free to come and observe the elections.

He has also made it known that whoever should be defeated during these elections should accept that the country must move on since the people would have spoken through the ballot.

The visit by the EU comes hard on the heels of a visit by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The head of UNDP Mr Achim Steiner and also vice president of the United Nations development group visited Zimbabwe and ascertained that the country was on the correct electoral path.

During the visit, UNDP expressed satisfaction with the new Government of Zimbabwe's efforts to conduct free and fair elections as called for by President Mnangagwa.

Former President Mugabe's Government fell out of favour with the international community and barred them from observing the elections.

Confidence has now been brought back into the Zimbabwean electoral system by the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa.

Steiner, during his visit, revealed that the UN would now support Zimbabwe on its electoral path and that he was confident of electoral preparations being made by Government.

President Mnangagwa has revealed that this year's elections shall be conducted when all points of concern on the electoral process have been addressed through a dialogue with all political parties which is to be held soon.

The dialogue is expected to address the imminent amendments that are necessary for a free and fair election. Zimbabweans should brace themselves for a non-violent election accredited by the international community. An uncontested election outcome should spell a brighter economic future for the nation.