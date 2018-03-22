22 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: We've Nothing to Hide, ZEC Tells EU

Photo: The Herald
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba (file photo).
By Felex Share

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday told the European Union election exploratory team that it had nothing to hide and is open to scrutiny before, during and after the harmonised elections. The electoral body also gave the EU team a blow-by-blow account of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system saying it was not living anything to chance to ensure credible elections.

ZEC also said it was prepared for an eventuality, principally a run-off in the event that the elections do no produce an outright winner. The EU team, led by the bloc's Head of Democracy and Support Unit, Mr Patrick Costello, is carrying out pre-election assessment ahead of the elections expected by end of July.

