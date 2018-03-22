A Gokwe man has been arrested for allegedly raping his seven-year-old daughter he was temporarily sharing a bedroom with after he moved out of the main bedroom wife following a misunderstanding with his wife. The suspect, who could not be named to protect the minor, was on Tuesday arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Mr Phillip Maturure facing rape charges.

The 40-year-old suspect was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to April 19, 2018.

Mr Maturure advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State's case that the accused, sometime early this month, at a date not known, had a misunderstanding with his wife.

The accused then decided to leave the main bedroom and went on share a bedroom with their daughter for two days, the court heard.

During those two days, the accused raped the girl, who is his biological daughter.

The court heard that the matter came to light after neighbours got wind of the new setting and approached the family.

The wife then disclosed that accused had been sharing the bedroom with his 7-year-old daughter.

One of the neighbours then reported the matter to the police, leading to the man's arrest.

Mr Michael Mhene represented the State.